A 70-year-old man has died while waiting in a queue to purchase kerosene in Kandy.

The man had been standing in the queue in the hot sun to purchase kerosene.

He had reportedly been standing at a fuel station and collapsed.

The Police said that the man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on admission to hospital.

Eye witnesses said that the man had been in the queue for a long time and collapsed after it started raining. (Colombo Gazette)