Sri Lanka urged to join in active support for Ukraine

Sri Lanka has been urged by the diplomatic community based in Colombo, to join in active support for Ukraine.

The diplomats condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia’s unprovoked, unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign and democratic state.

“This outrageous attack is a gross violation of international law, including the UN charter. The world has watched in horror as Russia’s war on Ukraine has caused a catastrophic humanitarian toll. Russia has dramatically escalated its attacks on civilian neighbourhoods and infrastructure, leading to large numbers of civilian casualties. Millions of ordinary civilians – mainly women, children and older persons – have been forced to flee from their homes into neighbouring countries as refugees, making it the fastest-growing refugee crisis in the last 70 years,” the diplomats said in a joint statement.

They said that Russia’s invasion is an unprovoked and unlawful attack on a peaceful country. Russia threatens the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underpin peace and security around the world.

Friends and allies of Ukraine have committed significant levels of economic and humanitarian assistance with many countries opening their boarders to Ukrainian families fleeing the war.

“As Heads of Mission to Sri Lanka, we urge the Government of Sri Lanka to join us in vocal support for Ukraine and international law, including the UN Charter. We urge Sri Lanka to join us in calling on Russia to end its hostilities immediately. We will work together with our friends and allies around the world to ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored. We stand with Ukraine; and for freedom, democracy, and the sovereignty of nations around the world,” the statement said.

The statement was signed by David Holly, High Commissioner of Australia, David Mckinnon, High Commissioner of Canada, Denis Chaibi, Head of Delegation of the European Union, Eric Lavertu, Ambassador of France, Holger Seubert, Ambassador of Germany, Rita Giuliana Mannella, Ambassador of Italy, Ms. Tanja Gonggrijp, Ambassador of the Netherlands, Michael Appleton, High Commissioner of New Zealand, Ms. Trine Jøranli Eskedal, Ambassador of Norway, Mizukoshi Hideaki, Ambassador of Japan, Victor Chiujdea, Ambassador of Romania, Dr. Dominik Furgler, Ambassador of Switzerland, Ms. Sarah Hulton, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom and Ms. Julie J. Chung, Ambassador of the United States of America. (Colombo Gazette)