SJB member Rehan hits back at MP Rajitha

By Easwaran Rutnam

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Rehan Jayawickreme has hit back at SJB MP, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne over the SJB membership of his son Chathura Senaratne.

Chathura Senaratne was seen at the SJB protest staged in Colombo this week.

“He is not a member of the @sjbsrilanka and does not hold any position in the party. He joined the protest with his father,” SJB member Rehan Jayawickreme had later tweeted.

Dr. Rajitha Senaratne had later responded to the media saying his son was a member of the SJB and that he is also a Working Committee member.

Senaratne had also been critical of those questioning the role of his son in the SJB saying they do not know what they are saying.

In a video statement Rehan Jayawickreme hit back at Senaratne saying that he is also a member of the SJB Working Committee and has hardly seen Chathura Senaratne at Working Committee meetings.

He said that since Chathura Senaratne hardly attends functions of the SJB and is not seen at Working Committee meetings, he assumed he was not a party member anymore.

Jayawickreme said that Dr. Rajitha Senaratne should have spoken to him directly if there was a dispute over his comments instead of speaking to the media.

Rehan Jayawickreme also cautioned Dr. Rajitha Senaratne saying that, unlike others, he has a backbone and will respond to any comments made on him. (Colombo Gazette)