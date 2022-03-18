Motorcycle parade suspended after public outcry

A motorcycle parade held from Kalpitiya to Anuradhapura has been suspended following public outcry.

The Police said that the parade was given Police approval as it was for a charitable cause.

According to the Police, the motorcycle parade obtained conditional approval.

Organized by the ‘Spin Riders Club’, the parade saw several motorcycles racing along the streets with a number of other vehicles.

A group of people, including some monks, blocked the parade yesterday and expressed opposition to such an event being held when there is a serious fuel shortage.

There was also an attempt to link Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa to the parade but he denied any involvement.

The Police said that while the parade has been suspended, an investigation has also been launched to see if any of the conditions given for the parade to go ahead, had been violated. (Colombo Gazette)