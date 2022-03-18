JVP youth force their way past Presidential Secretariat barricade

Youth attached to the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and their supporters, forced their way past the barricades at the Presidential Secretariat during a protest staged in Colombo today.

A tense situation arose as the protesters crossed the barricade but the President’s Media Division said that no one entered the building.

The JVP affiliated Socialist Youth Union led the protest march from Maradana to Galle Face.

National Organiser of the Socialist Youth Union, Eranga Gunasekara, said earlier that the situation in Sri Lanka is expected to get worse in April.

Gunasekara said that successive Governments are responsible for the state of affairs in the country.

He also said that successive Governments sold Sri Lanka’s most valuable assets to India, China and the US.

Eranga Gunasekara said that the youth must rise up to take Sri Lanka on the right path.

As a result, the Socialist Youth Union took to the streets today and protested against the failures of the Government. (Colombo Gazette)