IMF to discuss all options with Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it will discuss all options with Sri Lanka.

Director of the Communications Department (COM) at the International Monetary Fund, Gerry Rice said that Sri Lanka is facing mounting economic challenges.

He said that in the Article IV consultations with Sri Lanka, the IMF had highlighted the need for a credible and coherent strategy to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, while protecting vulnerable groups and reducing poverty through strengthened, well-targeted social safety nets.

Beyond that, he said that the IMF stands ready to discuss all options for Sri Lanka.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had said this week that he has decided to work with the IMF.

He said that he had decided to work with the IMF after considering all the positives and negatives.

President Rajapaksa said that he is also in talks with Sri Lanka’s international partners, including the IMF, on debt restructuring. (Colombo Gazette)