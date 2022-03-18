Ben Stokes hits sublime 120 and Joe Root makes 153 on day two in Barbados

Ben Stokes’ swashbuckling century lit up day two of the second Test between England and West Indies in Barbados.

Captain Joe Root progressed to 153 while Stokes bullied the West Indies bowling to hit 120 from 128 balls in England’s 507-9 declared. Stokes scored 89 runs in the morning session alone, dominating a century stand with Root, before reaching his 11th Test ton shortly after lunch.

The all-rounder struck 11 fours and six powerful sixes before he was eventually caught trying hit part-time spinner Kraigg Brathwaite over the ropes again.

After England declared in the final session, having passed 500 for the first time in 13 months, debutant seamer Matthew Fisher had John Campbell caught behind with his second delivery in international cricket.

But Brathwaite, who ended unbeaten on 28, and Shamarh Brooks, with 31 not out, saw West Indies through to 71-1 at the close.

That still leaves the hosts 436 runs behind, with England in command on a good batting pitch, but one that is starting to offer support to the spinners.

Root achieved yet another milestone and Fisher made a fine start to his Test career but the day will be remembered for Stokes’ innings that was the 30-year-old at his best.

He got off the mark with a stunning on-drive to his 10th ball, followed that with two imperious shots through the off-side and never looked back.

It had been 18 months since Stokes last reached three figures for England, a period in which he has been injured and took an extended break for his mental health. Here he built on England’s solid platform on day one to move them into a position from which they are, at worst, highly unlikely to lose.

During the second hour of the day, Stokes unfurled brutal shots to almost every ball. He hit reverse sweeps off left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and crashed both spin and seam down the ground.

Permaul, West Indies’ senior spinner, had to be taken out of the attack, while pace bowler Alzarri Joseph was another to suffer. Stokes hit him for 18 in one over, including a towering six over long-on that took the all-rounder beyond 5,000 Test runs.

His scoring slowed a little after Root fell lbw to Kemar Roach, having reached his 12th score of 150 or more in Tests. Even so, Stokes’ century was rarely in doubt, with hardly a chance offered.

His demise only came when he tried to hit Brathwaite for a third consecutive six and was caught at long-off.

That left England 424-6, but a steady stand of 75 between Chris Woakes, who made 41, and Ben Foakes, who added 33, took the tourists to a position from which they could declare. (Courtesy BBC)