President denies claims he asked Cabraal to resign

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has denied claims he had asked Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal to resign.

Issuing a statement, the President’s Media Division said that the President continues to have confidence in the Governor.

The President also said that Cabraal continues to be a strength to him in efforts to resolve the economic crisis in the country.

Reports of moves to remove Cabraal came after the President had said yesterday that he had decided to work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Cabraal had opposed earlier moves by Sri Lanka to seek IMF assistance.

The President had said that he had decided to work with the IMF after considering all the positives and negatives.

President Rajapaksa said that he is also in talks with Sri Lanka’s international partners on debt restructuring. (Colombo Gazette)