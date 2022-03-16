SJB distances itself from Rajitha’s son

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has distanced itself from Chathura Senaratne, son of SJB member Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.
Chathura Senaratne was seen at the SJB protest staged in Colombo yesterday.
“He is not a member of the @sjbsrilanka and does not hold any position in the party. He joined the protest with his father,” SJB member Rehan Jayawickreme tweeted.
Chathura Senaratne contested the last election from the SJB and lost. (Colombo Gazette)
Just when I thought I’d seen it all, this happens. 🤦🏻♀️ #NoHope #SriLanka #Jokers https://t.co/ug3OkcjnlN
— ARUNI (@aruni_t) March 16, 2022
“ This was a genuine question. I didn’t ask ” how many of you joined the protest”. I asked how many “arm chair critics” attended the protest. I didn’t call it an SJB protest either. You are free to take it anyway you please. Some have agreed with me while some haven’t. Opinions” – Rehan Jayawickreme on Twitter.
How the SJB gangster suddenly turning it into an SJB rally after asking all citizens to come forward. Kick these thugs out of politics early before this cancer destroys the party…
Hey, armchair worriers or keyboard worriers everyone has their own way of making themselves heard and expressing themselves we don’t want thugs like the Rajapaksas in politics! Don’t mistake it for us wanting to replace them with UNP, SJB, JVP, TNA or any other thugs to say hey we got our thugs in power after ousting the Rajapaksas thugs…
Media please be responsible and stop platforming thugs like Rehan Jayawickreme…
If the SJB doesn’t take disciplinary action against him they are the same as the SLPP in my books.
Funny how a call for all citizens to join the protest suddenly become a SJB protest how the hypocrisy…
True colors already showing all it took was a hint of a possibility of power.