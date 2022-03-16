SJB distances itself from Rajitha’s son

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has distanced itself from Chathura Senaratne, son of SJB member Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

Chathura Senaratne was seen at the SJB protest staged in Colombo yesterday.

“He is not a member of the @sjbsrilanka and does not hold any position in the party. He joined the protest with his father,” SJB member Rehan Jayawickreme tweeted.

Chathura Senaratne contested the last election from the SJB and lost. (Colombo Gazette)