President says crisis is not his fault

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the current crisis Sri Lanka is facing is not his fault.

He said that those who created this crisis are now criticising the current Government.

Addressing the nation today, the President said that he is attempting to resolve the crisis as soon as possible and give relief to the public.

He said that the Government is doing all it can to resolve the issues faced by the public.

However, he said that owing to certain matters beyond their control, some issues are taking longer to be resolved.

He also said that he has taken some firm decisions in order to resolve the issues faced by the public.

The President said that he has decided to work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that he had decided to work with the IMF after considering all the positives and negatives.

President Rajapaksa said that he is also in talks with Sri Lanka’s international partners on debt restructuring.

The President said that the public invited him to enter politics and he assured that he will not break the trust the public placed on him (Colombo Gazette)