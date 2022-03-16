Payment made for shipment of domestic gas

A payment has been made for a shipment of domestic gas and the unloading is to commence tomorrow, the Presidential Secretariat said today.

The Presidential Secretariat said that the distribution of domestic gas will resume soon and the shortage in the market will end.

The distribution of domestic gas had been suspended owing to a shortage of supplies.

Both Litro Gas and Laugfs Gas said that the distribution of domestic gas cylinders has been suspended from today.

The two companies said that gas is currently being distributed only for commercial use.

The purchasing of gas has been affected owing to a shortage of foreign exchange. (Colombo Gazette)