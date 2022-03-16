JVP youth seek support for protest on Friday

Youth attached to the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) have called on the youth in the country to take to the streets on Friday and protest against the Government.

The JVP affiliated Socialist Youth Union said that the protest will commence at 10am at the technical junction in Maradana on Friday.

National Organiser of the Socialist Youth Union, Eranga Gunasekara, told reporters today that the situation in Sri Lanka is expected to get worse in April.

Gunasekara said that successive Governments are responsible for the state of affairs in the country.

He also said that successive Governments sold Sri Lanka’s most valuable assets to India, China and the US.

Eranga Gunasekara said that the youth must rise up to take Sri Lanka on the right path.

As a result, he called on the youth in Sri Lanka to take to the streets on Friday and protest against the failures of the Government. (Colombo Gazette)