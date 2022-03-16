Distribution of domestic gas suspended

The distribution of domestic gas has been suspended owing to a shortage of supplies.

Both Litro Gas and Laugfs Gas said that the distribution of domestic gas cylinders has been suspended from today.

The two companies said that gas is currently being distributed only for commercial use.

The purchasing of gas has been affected owing to a shortage of foreign exchange.

Purchasing and distribution of gas had resumed just recently after being suspended earlier as well. (Colombo Gazette)

1 COMMENT

  2. Is it true that the central bank has printed 83.04 billion rupees!???

    Can anyone confirm this?

    Isn’t this going to add to the rupee’s depreciation???

    Are these fools intentionally crashing the rupee!?

