Miss Sri Lanka confident ahead of Miss World pageant final

By Easwaran Rutnam

Miss Sri Lanka, Sade Greenwood, is confident ahead of the Miss World pageant final set to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico tomorrow (16th March).

Sade Greenwood is among the 40 contestants picked to attend the pageant final in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Speaking to Colombo Gazette before leaving for the finals, Sade Greenwood said that she will use the opportunity as Miss Sri Lanka for Miss World to promote her Beauty with a Purpose project “Think Blue, Go Green”.

The project focuses on alienating the mass pollution that intensifies the marine deterioration in many coastal areas such as Negombo, Colombo and Jaffna.

Sade works with the organization Pearl Protectors that protects and cleans the coastal areas of Sri Lanka. She also facilitates the rescue of marine life.

Sade Greenwood is currently a student and has ambitions to work for a non-profit organisation.

An avid animal activist, Sade’s proudest moment was when she took part in an Animal Rights Silent Protest for the government to pass the Animal Welfare Bill. Her hobbies and interests also include marine conservation, poetry and writing.

The Miss World 2021 coronation night was set to take place in December 2021 but was postponed due to COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)