We Are With Gota campaign launched on social media

By Easwaran Rutnam

A #WeAreWithGota campaign has been launched on social media to counter a #GoHomeGota2022 campaign which is currently trending in Sri Lanka.

The campaign has been launched to support President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as pressure mounts for the Government to resign over the current economic crisis.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella tweeted saying that the world is facing the greatest economic crisis it has seen and Sri Lanka is now feeling its effects.

“We have to come together. Together we ended the war. Together we got vaccinated & fought #COVID19SL. Now we stand together & fight this economic crisis together,” he tweeted with #WeAreWithGota.

Several others, including artistes and media personalities, have also tweeted in support of the #WeAreWithGota campaign.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) said this week it is prepared to stage protests similar to Arab Springs, if the Government fails to admit its mistakes and address the issues facing the country.

SJB MP Harin Fernando said that the intention of the main opposition is not to take unfair advantage of the current situation and attempt to overthrow the Government.

Instead, he says the SJB wants President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to admit that his policies failed and now work with the opposition and look for solutions to address the issues.

The SJB is to stage a major protest against the Government, in Colombo tomorrow 15th March. (Colombo Gazette)