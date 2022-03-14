SLIIT hosts Convocation March 2022 with collective ceremonies celebrating outstanding achievements of over 1700 graduating students

SLIIT, the nation’s largest degree awarding institute, recently hosted its March 2022 Convocation ceremony, celebrating over 1700 outstanding achievements.

The collective Graduation ceremonies were held over four days and were graced by eminent chief guests, including industry leaders and respected professionals. They addressed the students, delivering inspiring convocation orations that included words of encouragement and advice to the graduating students.

Several well-renowned personnel attended the ceremonies as Chief Guests. On Day One, chief guests included Vish Govindasamy, Group Managing Director, Sunshine Holdings PLC, and Shiromal Cooray, Managing Director, Jetwing Travels (Pvt) Ltd; on Day Two, Mahendra Jayasekera, Managing Director, Lanka Tiles, PLC, and Prof Janitha Liyanage, Ambassador to the Soviet Union. Dr. Kamal Laksiri, President-Elect, Institution of Engineers Sri Lanka, and Dumindra Ratnayake, Chairman, 1990 Suwa Seriya, were the Chief Guests on Day Three. Sudantha Liyanage, Vice-Chancellor, University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Prof. Seth Kunin, DVC International, Curtin University, and Melanie Kanaka, CIMA Global Deputy President, were the Chief Guests on the final day.

Bachelor of Science Degrees in Information Technology and related specializations, Bachelor of Business Management Degrees and related specializations, Bachelor of Science Engineering Degrees and related specializations, Postgraduate Diplomas, Master of Science in Information Technology and related areas, Master of Business Administration, MPhil in Software Engineering and Civil Engineering were the degrees conferred upon the graduands during the ceremonies.

Outstanding students were presented with special tokens of recognition. Among them were Sachini Dilka Tennakoon received the Most Outstanding/IFS Gold Medal and for Best Performance in Data Science, Panthiya Dewage Navodya Malshani received the Gold Medal and Best Performance for Business Analytics, and Mohammed Fuwad Ahmed received the Gold Medal and Best Performance in Civil Engineering. Additionally, 29 other merit awards and best performance awards were also presented to students who have achieved impressive results.

Notably several awards were sponsored by well-known companies in the IT sector such as 99X, IFS, Dialog Axiata PLC, LSEG Technology, Virtusa, Brandix, BOC, Maga Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, Codegen and Zillione.

The SLIIT March 2022 Convocation was a celebration for the students, after working hard, are now poised to take on the challenges of their chosen careers and look towards prosperous futures. SLIIT has successfully provided these new graduates with a rich learning experience, creating leaders of tomorrow.