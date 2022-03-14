Retired doctor further remanded over discovery of grenade in church

A retired doctor and two others who were arrested and remanded over the discovery of a grenade inside All Saints’ Church in Borella, have been ordered to be further remanded until 29th March.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today remanded the three suspects when they were produced in court.

The grenade was found inside the church on 11th January.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had later questioned the investigations saying it lacked transparency.

He alleged that the Police were not going behind the true culprits.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne had however defended the investigations.

The IGP said that the Borella Police had launched initial investigations and later the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) took over the probe.

The IGP said that CCTV footage had been obtained for the investigations.