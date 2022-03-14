Retired doctor further remanded over discovery of grenade in church

A retired doctor and two others who were arrested and remanded over the discovery of a grenade inside All Saints’ Church in Borella, have been ordered to be further remanded until 29th March.
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today remanded the three suspects when they were produced in court.
The grenade was found inside the church on 11th January.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had later questioned the investigations saying it lacked transparency.
He alleged that the Police were not going behind the true culprits.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne had however defended the investigations.
The IGP said that the Borella Police had launched initial investigations and later the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) took over the probe.
The IGP said that CCTV footage had been obtained for the investigations. (Colombo Gazette)
Why is this 75 year old man who is in poor health being wrongly accused and harassed like this? Is it to harass his son who has been active politically?
Isn’t this another case of abuse of the PTA and police powers?
This is why our country is headed for disaster.
The people who abuse state powers and those who give the orders to do so should be exposed and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law…