President to address the nation on Wednesday

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is to address the nation on Wednesday (March 16), the President’s Media Division said.

The President is expected to brief the public on the current situation in the country and the steps being taken to address the crisis.

Sri Lanka is currently facing a major economic crisis with the price of several essential items being increased.

Additionally, Sri Lanka is also facing a shortage of gas and fuel.

Daily power cuts being imposed as a result of the shortage of fuel has also affected the lives of the business community and the general public. (Colombo Gazette)