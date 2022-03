Over 60 students sustained injuries following a wasp attack in Ethimale today.

The students of Ethimale Maha Vidyalaya as well as some teachers and the school principal came under attack.

The Police said that all those who sustained injuries were admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to the Police, the wasps were in wasp nests in the school premises.

The school has been temporarily closed until the nests are removed. (Colombo Gazette)