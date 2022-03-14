Multiple countries issue travel advisories on Sri Lanka

Multiple countries have issued travel advisories on Sri Lanka warning of food shortages, owing to the deteriorating economic situation in the country.
Canada has warned its citizens that the economic situation is deteriorating in Sri Lanka and that the crisis is leading to shortages of basic necessities including medicines, fuel and food.
“There may be long line-ups at grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies. Local authorities may impose the rationing of electricity, resulting in power outages. The economic instability may also affect the delivery of public services, including healthcare,” the travel advice has warned.
Canadians have been told that the limited access to resources could also contribute to a further deterioration in the security environment.
The Canadian Government has told its citizens travelling to Sri Lanka to keep supplies of food, water and fuel on hand in case of lengthy disruptions, make sure to have sufficient supply of medicines on hand as they may not be available and monitor local media for the latest on the situation.
Meanwhile, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that yhe economic situation is deteriorating in Sri Lanka with shortages of basic necessities including medicines, fuel and food because of a shortage of hard currency to pay for imports.
“There may be long queues at grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies. Local authorities may impose the rationing of electricity, resulting in power outages,” the UK Foreign Office said. (Colombo Gazette)
“ Politicians who are in power are likely to do something to divert the people to make sure they do not start rioting against them” Azzam Ameen.
So this is where the controlled oppositions come in?
They must have some intell that someone is trying to pull off another Easter Sunday like stunt!
Will this country ever see better days?
As long as fools keep voting incompetent governments full of crooks, murderers, thieves and criminals they will drag Sri Lanka into the mud…
We will be worse that Afghanistan by the end of this year if this foolish government doesn’t get its act together.
Creating controlled oppositions to catch some of the voters who they are losing won’t fix anything nor distract the angry citizenry!
Everyone knows Maithripala Sirisena, Udaya Gammanpila, Wimal Weerawansa and the lot of clowns around them are a controlled opposition created with the goal of preventing voters from moving towards the JVP, UNP, SJB and other alternatives… this lot also have a primary goal of protecting the criminals form prosecutions and and form of accountability.
They will take the votes and join the Rajapaksas again.
