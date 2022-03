Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase bus fares from tomorrow.

Accordingly, the minimum bus fare for private and state owned passenger buses has been increased by Rs. 3 from Rs. 17 to Rs. 20.

Meanwhile, the fare of other categories has been increased by 15 percent.

Bus fares have been increased as a result of the rise in the cost of fuel.

Both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka IOC have increased the price pf fuel. (Colombo Gazette)