SJB prepared for Arab Springs style protests

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it is prepared to stage Arab Springs style protests if the Government fails to admit its mistakes and address the issues facing the country.
SJB MP Harin Fernando said that the intention of the main opposition is not to take unfair advantage of the current situation and attempt to overthrow the Government.
Instead, he says the SJB wants President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to admit that his policies failed and now work with the opposition and look for solutions to address the issues.
The SJB is to stage a major protest against the Government, in Colombo on Tuesday 15th March.
Fernando called on the public to join the protest at 2pm in Colombo and express their opposition to the state of affairs in the country.
He said the SJB will look to send a clear message to the President on Tuesday through the protest.
The SJB MP warned that if the President does not consider the demands of the public then the opposition is prepared to even stage Arab Springs style protests.
The Arab Spring was a series of anti-government protests, uprisings, and armed rebellions that spread across much of the Arab world in the early 2010s.
It began in response to corruption and economic stagnation and was first started in Tunisia.
From Tunisia, the protests then spread to five other countries: Libya, Egypt, Yemen, Syria, and Bahrain, where either the ruler was deposed or major uprisings and social violence occurred including riots, civil wars, or insurgencies.
Sustained street demonstrations took place in Morocco, Iraq, Algeria, Iranian Khuzestan, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and Sudan. Minor protests took place in Djibouti, Mauritania, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and the Moroccan-occupied Western Sahara. (Colombo Gazette)
Sounds like a desperate attempt to avoid real riots and retaliation form suffering people by organizing these controlled protests by the opposition (aka playing controlled opposition for the government) let the SLPP clean up the mess they created first or face the anger of the citizens.
All this started when this foolish government refused to take advantage of pandemic relief packages given by The World Bank & IMF. (Everyone would have been paid to stay at home during lockdowns)
next the fools used our reserves to pay debt causing the $ shortages while reckless printing of more rupees causing the rupee devaluation that you now see.
Then they bought up a block of our own $ International Sovereign bonds and 40% of the cost on the secondary markets through their proxies acting on insider information with the knowledge that the government will make payments for these bonds when they were supposed to default. This added to the crisis.
While all this was happening the fools brought in import restrictions and stopped fertilizer imports that were critical for the agricultural industry and the revenue it generated.
Still they continue this incompetent inefficient style of governance that will only deepen the crisis. We have already lost over 30% of our rupees value.
They better get their act together before they lose total control and we end up like Greece or Afghanistan.
And to add to the mess they released convicted criminals by abusing the presidential pardon and sabotaged cases that were on track for clear prosecutions to protect their criminals. (This will come with a heavy price to pay in the near future)
The PTA being abused along with the handling of the Easter Sunday attacks investigations has already cost the country dearly and has worsened the countries credibility when it comes to international accountability.
All indications are rough times ahead in the near future…