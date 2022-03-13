SJB prepared for Arab Springs style protests

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it is prepared to stage Arab Springs style protests if the Government fails to admit its mistakes and address the issues facing the country.

SJB MP Harin Fernando said that the intention of the main opposition is not to take unfair advantage of the current situation and attempt to overthrow the Government.

Instead, he says the SJB wants President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to admit that his policies failed and now work with the opposition and look for solutions to address the issues.

The SJB is to stage a major protest against the Government, in Colombo on Tuesday 15th March.

Fernando called on the public to join the protest at 2pm in Colombo and express their opposition to the state of affairs in the country.

He said the SJB will look to send a clear message to the President on Tuesday through the protest.

The SJB MP warned that if the President does not consider the demands of the public then the opposition is prepared to even stage Arab Springs style protests.

The Arab Spring was a series of anti-government protests, uprisings, and armed rebellions that spread across much of the Arab world in the early 2010s.

It began in response to corruption and economic stagnation and was first started in Tunisia.

From Tunisia, the protests then spread to five other countries: Libya, Egypt, Yemen, Syria, and Bahrain, where either the ruler was deposed or major uprisings and social violence occurred including riots, civil wars, or insurgencies.

Sustained street demonstrations took place in Morocco, Iraq, Algeria, Iranian Khuzestan, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and Sudan. Minor protests took place in Djibouti, Mauritania, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and the Moroccan-occupied Western Sahara. (Colombo Gazette)