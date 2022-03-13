Ranil says now not the time to overthrow Government

United National Party (UNP) leader and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says now is not the time to try and overthrow the Government.

Speaking at an event held today (Sunday), Wickremesinghe said that the main focus now should be to address the crisis the country is facing.

He said that if the situation is not addressed soon then Sri Lanka may end up like Greece.

Greece faced a sovereign debt crisis in the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2007–2008. Widely known in the country as The Crisis, it reached the populace as a series of sudden reforms and austerity measures that led to impoverishment and loss of income and property, as well as a small-scale humanitarian crisis.

Wickremesinghe said that efforts must be taken to save Sri Lanka.

He said that there needs to be a united effort to reach an agreement to address the economic issue.

The former Prime Minister also said that a National Government will not work. (Colombo Gazette)