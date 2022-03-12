Putin seeks foreign volunteers to fight in Ukraine

“If you see that there are these people who want of their own accord, not for money, to come to help the people living in Donbas, then we need to give them what they want and help them get to the conflict zone,” Mr Putin told his defence minister.

Mr Shoigu also proposed handing over captured Western anti-tank missile systems to Russian-backed rebel fighters in the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in the Donbas region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responding in a video message, said “thugs from Syria” would be coming to kill people “in a foreign land”.

Foreign fighters, including former and current British army personnel, have also been arriving in Ukraine to fight for the government in Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky said recently that 16,000 foreigners had volunteered for the cause, part of what he called an “international legion”.