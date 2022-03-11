Uproar in Parliament for second day on Basil’s absence

There was an uproar in Parliament today for a second day on the absence of Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to make a statement on the economic crisis facing the country.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the National People’s Power (Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna) called on the Speaker to summon the Finance Minister to make a statement on the current crisis.

National People’s Power leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that MPs don’t want to just seek the Finance Minister in Parliament but want him to make a statement on the economic crisis.

The Speaker said that he has no authority to summon a Minister to make a statement in Parliament.

He called on the opposition to propose a debate in Parliament to discuss the issue.

A heated exchange of words took place between the Government and opposition on the issue.

A heated exchange ensued in Parliament yesterday as well over the absence of Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa for three months, despite the country facing a serious economic crisis.

During a heated exchange of words between the opposition and the Government yesterday, the opposition said that the last time Minister Basil Rajapaksa made a speech in Parliament was on 10th December. (Colombo Gazette)