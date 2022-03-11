Udaya complains to Speaker after SLPP removes him from speakers list

Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila has complained to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena after his name was omitted from the speakers list in Parliament.

Gammanpila tweeted saying he was to make the reply speech in Parliament yesterday during the debate on the energy crisis.

The former Minister said that since he was expelled from office, he made a written request on 7th March seeking a time slot to speak.

He said that on 8th March the Office of the Government Whip informed him that he cannot be permitted to speak.

“I then spoke to Minister Johnston. He said “Let’s see”. Later his office informed me that I cannot be permitted to speak as the list was full despite I had been the minister of energy until 3/3. I have already complained to the speaker seeking justice for me,” Gammanpila tweeted.

The former Minister said that he has been elected to Parliament on the SLPP ticket by the public casting 136,331 votes.

He said that denying his right to speak in Parliament by the SLPP means denying his voters to express their hearts and minds. (Colombo Gazette)