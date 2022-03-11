Sri Lanka and India sign Sampur solar power plant deal

Sri Lanka and India today signed an agreement to develop a solar power plant in Sampur.

The agreement was signed between NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated energy company and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the agreement will help strengthen the economic partnership between India and Sri Lanka for mutual prosperity, including through cooperation in renewable energy.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay were among those present at the event. (Colombo Gazette)