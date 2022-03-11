SJB considering No-Confidence motion against Finance Minister

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is considering bringing a No-Confidence motion in Parliament against Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara told Colombo Gazette that the party is considering a No-Confidence motion on Rajapaksa over the state of the economy, the impact it is having on the pubic and the failure by the Finance Minister to brief Parliament on the economic crisis.

Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that the SJB is currently having internal discussions on the matter.

He said that the SJB will take a final decision on the matter after having talks with other parties in the alliance.

SJB MP and Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) Leader Mano Ganesan said that action must be taken against the Finance Minister over his failure to address Parliament since 10th December, despite the country going through a serious financial crisis.

National Peoples Power (NPP) MP Vijitha Herath said that the SJB has not sought the support of the NPP for a No-Confidence motion on Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)