Schools to resume normal operations from Monday

Schools will resume normal operations from Monday, the Ministry of Education said today.

The Ministry of Education has issued a circular instructing school authorities to allow students to attend classes from Monday (March 14) as usual.

However, all schools have been told to follow the Covid health guidelines in school.

Most schools accommodated only a limited number of students on a daily basis owing to Covid concerns.

A number of classes were conducted virtually or as a hybrid system. (Colombo Gazette)