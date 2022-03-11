PUCSL approves emergency power purchase

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved a request to purchase emergency power.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that Cabinet had approved the proposal this week to purchase emergency power.

He said the PUCSL has also now approved the request to address the electricity crisis in Sri Lanka.

Ratnayake said the CEB will purchase emergency power for six months from a private company.

“We have now given the approval. The CEB will now sign the appropriate agreements for this,” he said.

The PUCSL also said that the CEB has been instructed to find long term solutions to the issue facing the Southern grid where 100-150 MW of power is being deprived to the national grid.

“We have emphasised on the need to have a steady long-term plan to ensure continues supply of electricity to Sri Lanka. We have also approved a 600 MW LNG power plant to support that,” Ratnayake said.

The currency crunch that the country is facing at the moment has delayed the imports of fuel, which has led to power cuts around the island. (Colombo Gazette)