Price of airline tickets issued in Sri Lanka increased

The price of airline tickets issued in Sri Lanka has been increased by 27% with immediate effect.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that prices have been increased owing to the current exchange rate.

The US Dollar was being sold at a record Rs. 260 by commercial banks in Sri Lanka yesterday.

A number of commercial banks in Sri Lanka said that the USD was selling at Rs. 260 and buying at Rs. 250.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka had this week decided to allow greater flexibility in the exchange rate.

The Central Bank had indicated that it will continue to closely monitor the emerging macroeconomic and financial market developments, both globally and domestically, and will stand ready to take further measures as appropriate, with the aim of achieving stability in the fronts of inflation, the external sector, the financial sector, and real economic activity. (Colombo Gazette)