Price of a 450g loaf of bread goes up

The price of a 450g loaf of bread has been increased by Rs. 30, the Bakery Owners’ Association said.

The Bakery Owners’ Association said that the price of a loaf of bread has been increased as the price of wheat flour had been increased.

The price of wheat flour has been increased by Rs. 35.00 per kilogram.

Serendib Flour Mills (Pvt.) Ltd said that the price of wheat flour has been increased with immediate effect.

The price of most essential items in Sri Lanka have been increased over the past couple of days.

The price increase follows a major economic crisis facing the country which has also resulted in a shortage of several items. (Colombo Gazette)