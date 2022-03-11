Gas distribution expected to be normalised after today

The distribution of gas is expected to be normalised after today with banks issuing Letters of Credit.

State owned Litro Gas said that the Government has granted approval for banks to issue Letters of Credit.

As a result, Litro Gas said that it has commenced unloading, filling and distribution of domestic gas.

The company said that it expects the distribution of gas to be normalised soon.

Sri Lanka has been facing a severe shortage of gas which has impacted domestic users and even restaurants.

Some restaurants had been forced to temporarily close owing to the shortage of gas in the market. (Colombo Gazette)