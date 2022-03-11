CPC increases price of fuel

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that it has increased the price of fuel.

Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 77, Petrol 95 Octane by Rs. 76, Auto Diesel by Rs. 55 and Super Diesal by Rs. 96 a litre.

Just yesterday Lanka IOC increased the price of fuel. LIOC said that the retail selling price of diesel has been increased by Rs. 75 per litre and petrol by Rs. 50 per litre.

On 25th February LIOC increased the price of petrol and diesel.

The price of petrol had been increased by Rs. 20 per litre and diesel by Rs. 15.

LIOC increased fuel prices earlier in February as well.

Fuel prices were increased by both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and LIOC in December as well. (Colombo Gazette)