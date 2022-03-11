CEB seeks increase in cost of electricity

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has sought an increase in the cost of electricity, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said today.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that the PUCSL is considering the request from the CEB.

He said that a system under which the price of electricity will be increased, is being looked into.

However, Ratnayake said that the PUCSL will not approve a price increase anytime soon.

He said that at a time the country is facing a power crisis, increasing the cost of electricity will not be ethical.

Ratnayake also said that increasing the cost of electricity at this time will add to the burden faced by the public with the rise in the cost of essential items. (Colombo Gazette)