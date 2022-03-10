Sri Lanka wants to work closely with Biden Administration

Sri Lanka wants to work closely with the Biden Administration to elevate the longstanding relations between the two countries to greater heights, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung called on Foreign Affairs Minister G.L. Peiris at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Colombo.

Minister Peiris extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Chung and stated that he looks forward to working closely with her during her tenure in Sri Lanka. Whilst noting that Sri Lanka considers the U.S. as an important partner, Minister Peiris reiterated that the Sri Lankan Government is willing to work closely with the Biden Administration to elevate the longstanding relations between the two countries to greater heights.

Ambassador Chung assured that the U.S. remains committed to the promotion of a strong political and economic partnership with Sri Lanka that would contribute towards the country’s prosperity.

She stated that the U.S. wishes to deepen relations with Sri Lanka and be a constructive and productive partner for mutual benefit.

Foreign Minister Peiris and Ambassador Chung held wide ranging discussions related to the multifaceted bilateral cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on important global contemporary issues.

Minister Peiris also apprised the U.S. Ambassador on the progress being made by the Sri Lankan Government with regard to reconciliation and human rights. Both parties welcomed the arrangements being made to convene the 4th Session of the Sri Lanka – U.S. Partnership Dialogue later this month.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the United States of America in Colombo were associated with the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)