Shiranthi Rajapaksa says women’s empowerment requires collective effort

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa says women’s empowerment requires a collective effort.

She participated and delivered a keynote address at the International Webinar with the theme “Empowered Women Dare to Speak Up” organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection (MoWECP).

The Minister of MoWECP, Bintang Puspayoga, and the Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dewi Gustina Tobing, also shared their views in the Webinar.

Heru Prayitno, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of Indonesia in Colombo said that Shiranthi Rajapaksa updated the participants on the challenges and opportunities for women in Sri Lanka and believed that women’s empowerment requires a collective effort.

For Sri Lankans, women’s empowerment is about having the space, and the necessary support systems, such as education, employment, health, and support from all parties to make women more independent, including overcoming the current economic difficulties.

The panellists at the seminar conveyed their views and experiences in the discussion, which consisted of two sessions, namely “Empowered Women” and “Women Dare to Speak Up.”

The panellists emphasized the importance of policy related to the protection and fulfillment of the rights of women and children, providing easy access to social assistance, micro-enterprise assistance, training, loans, and other needs related to women’s rights. Women must also take a firm stand against perpetrators of sexual violence and always fight for gender equality.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Dewi Tobing, in her closing remarks, expressed high appreciation to Minister Madam Bintang Puspayoga, Madam Shiranthi Rajapaksa, moderators, speakers, and webinar participants who have inspired and shared knowledge and experiences in the Webinar.

Ambassador Dewi emphasized that women’s voices are still being ignored despite women’s achievements and successes. Gender equality should continuously be promoted, and women’s empowerment should be prioritized.

As the Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ambassador Dewi urged for a closer partnership between Indonesia and Sri Lanka in promoting women’s empowerment in increasing their capacity and contribution to the development in their respective countries, as concluded Ambassador Dewi. (Colombo Gazette)