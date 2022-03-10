SC Judge Yasantha Kodagoda withdraws from case on Shani Abeysekara

Supreme Court Judge Yasantha Kodagoda has withdrawn from hearing a Fundamental Rights petition filed by former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara.

Kodagoda recused himself from the case today citing personal reasons.

Abeysekera had filed the petition seeking a court order against fresh attempts to arrest him.

In the petitions, Shani Abeysekara has sought an interim order restraining President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from issuing a detention order as the Minister of Defense to arrest him under Section 9 (1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The petitioner also seeks an order quashing the B report No. 1411/2022 filed against him in connection with a fraudulent investigation report allegedly made on an anonymous petition. (Colombo Gazette)