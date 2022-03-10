Ratmalana Airport to re-commence flights to Maldives

The Ratmalana Airport is to re-commence flights to the Maldives, the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited announced today.

The Maldivian national airline will commence international regional flight operations between its main hub at the Velana International Airport and Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana.

Initially, the airline will operate scheduled flights, (Dash-8 aircraft with 50 seats) between Sri Lanka and the Maldives (Colombo) three times a week and the frequency will be increased up to five from May 2022 onwards.

This is a remarkable achievement of the Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana as it is commencing international flight operations after a period of 50 years, the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said.

To facilitate the development requirements of the airport, the existing terminal building will be converted to facilitate planned international operations at a minimum cost.

An extended passenger boarding gate building will also be constructed (Located at the old terminal building towards the airside) to enhance passenger experience.

The infrastructural facilities of the existing and the new extension to the current terminal will facilitate all the basic requirements of an international airport. The new development of the terminal will facilitate services such as mini duty-free, banking, restaurant, taxi, hotel counters and other basic passenger services. (Colombo Gazette)