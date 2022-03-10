Lohan Ratwatte gets Jayantha Samaraweera’s State Ministry post

Lohan Ratwatte has been sworn in as the new State Minister of Container Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development.

He took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (10).

Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath was also present on this occasion.

Ratwatte replaced Jayantha Samaraweera who resigned from the State Ministry post this week.

Samaraweera served as the State Minister of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development.

He resigned after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had sacked Jathika Nidahas Peramuna leader Wimal Weerawansa from his post. (Colombo Gazette)