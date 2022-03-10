Lanka IOC increases price of fuel again

Lanka IOC has increased the price of fuel, just days after it increased prices after world oil prices rose following the crisis in Ukraine.

LIOC said that the retail selling price of diesel has been increased by Rs. 75 per litre and petrol by Rs. 50 per litre.

On 25th February LIOC increased the price of petrol and diesel.

The price of petrol had been increased by Rs. 20 per litre and diesel by Rs. 15.

LIOC increased fuel prices earlier in February as well.

Fuel prices were increased by both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and LIOC in December as well. (Colombo Gazette)