Heated exchange over Basil’s absence in Parliament

A heated exchange ensued in Parliament today over the absence of Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa for three months, despite the country facing a serious economic crisis.

The Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya urged Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to summon the Finance Minister to Parliament.

However, the Speaker said that he has no right to summon the Finance Minister.

During a heated exchange of words between the opposition and the Government, the opposition said that the last time Minister Basil Rajapaksa made a speech in Parliament was on 10th December.

Opposition MP Lakshman Kiriella said that Rajapaksa must be summoned to Parliament.

The Opposition also noted that while in Ukraine the President was seen in Parliament despite the crisis facing that country, in Sri Lanka the Finance Minister was absent from Parliament.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena however rejected the claims that Rajapaksa had not attended Parliament sittings since December.

Government MPs and opposition MPs exchanged words on the matter before the Speaker intervened. (Colombo Gazette)