Duties of State Minister of Defence amended

The duties of the State Minister of Defence, Chamal Rajapaksa, have been amended through a gazette notice issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Subjects and Functions of the State Minister of Defence states that the Minister will assist in the formulation of policies in relation to the subject of Defence for the creation of a “secure country” under the direction and guidance of the Minister of Defence in conformity with the prescribed Laws, Acts and Ordinances and implementing, projects under the National Budget, State Investment and National Development Programme, and implementing, monitoring and evaluating subjects and functions of the below-mentioned Departments, State Corporations and Statutory Organizations.

The Special Priorities of the State Minister includes the administration, services and welfare activities relating to retired deceased and disabled personnel who served in the tri-forces and members of their families and modernizing the administration of immigration and emigration and maintaining it as an efficient service.

The Departments, Statutory Institutions and Public Corporations coming under the State Minister include the Department of Registrar General, Department of Immigration and Emigration, Rakna Arakshana Lanka Ltd., National Authority for the implementation of Chemical Weapons Convention, National Dangerous Drugs Control Board, Defence Services School, National Defence Fund, Defence Research and Development Centre, Institute of National Security Studies, National Defence College, Ranaviru Seva Authority and Api Wenuwen Api Fund. (Colombo Gazette)