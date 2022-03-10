All lights and air-conditions in Parliament switched on

Concerns were raised after it was noted that all lights and air-conditions in Parliament were switched on today.

The attention of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was drawn to all the light-bulbs and air-conditions being switched on in Parliament today.

Parliament was requested to set an example at a time when the public have been urged to make sacrifices.

Siyambalapitiya informed Parliament that he will look into the issue.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, had this week told Parliament that extra lamps would have to be switched off within the complex to assist the country which is facing an energy crisis. (Colombo Gazette)