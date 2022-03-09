Suspect arrested for murdering teen using axe in Badulla

A suspect had been arrested for murdering an 18-year-old school girl using an axe in Hali-Ela, Badulla.

The girl was murdered while she was on her way home from school yesterday (Tuesday).

According to the Police, the murder had taken place over a one-sided love the suspect had on the victim.

The girl was killed using an axe by the suspect who had later fled the scene of the crime.

The suspect had surrendered to the Police today and was arrested.

According to investigations, the suspect had expressed his love to the girl but she had rejected him. (Colombo Gazette)