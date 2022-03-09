Rise in global oil prices to impact fuel imports to Sri Lanka

The rise in global oil prices will impact the importing of fuel to Sri Lanka, Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge said today.

He said that fuel stocks purchased under the Indian credit line, is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka after 15th March.

Lokuge said said that diesel, petrol and jet fuel will arrive in Sri Lanka after 15th March.

However, he said that since global prices have increased the quantity of fuel purchased will reduce.

The Minister said that the Government is purchasing fuel at a higher cost than what what it was recently.

However, he said the Government has no intention of increasing the price of fuel anytime soon. (Colombo Gazette)