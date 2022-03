A retired military officer has been put in charge of the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminal Limited (CPSTL).

Major General (Retired) M.R.W. De Soyza has been appointed the new Chairman of CPSTL.

Former CPSTL Uvais Mohamed stepped down from his post in December last year.

CPSTL is the common user facility company established to facilitate the petroleum storage and distribution activities in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)