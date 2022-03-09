Ranjan Ramanayake refused permission to attend movie launch

Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has been refused permission to attend the launch of a movie in which he is acting.

Ramanayake had sought permission from the court to attend the movie launch on 24th March.

However, the Supreme Court today refused to grant permission to the incarcerated former MP to attend the event.

The order was given when Ramanayake appeared in court today over the second Contempt of Court case.

Lawyers appearing for Ramanayake told the Supreme Court that the former MP is prepared to extend an unconditional apology to the court in the second Contempt of Court case. (Colombo Gazette)