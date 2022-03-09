Maldivians urged to visit Sri Lanka with lifting of mandatory PCR tests

Maldivians have been urged to visit Sri Lanka with the lifting of the mandatory PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers.

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Maldives, A.M.J. Sadiq said that lifting of the mandatory PCR tests for travellers to Sri Lanka was a boost to tourists.

Speaking on the occasion of the reopening of the “Traveller Global”, a leading Sri Lankan travel operator in Malé, the Sri Lankan envoy stated that the Government has dispensed with the earlier requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to undergo a PCR test, prior to arrival in the country.

He further stated that this measure would greatly facilitate Maldivians, who consider Sri Lanka as their second home to travel to the island with ease and convenience.

The Ambassador encouraged Maldivian and other foreign nationals to partronise Srilankan Airlines, which operates twice daily services and on certain days even three flights a day from Malé to Colombo.

The reopening of the Traveller Global office was attended by the SriLankan Airlines Regional Manager for Sri Lanka and Indian Ocean, Jayantha Abeysinghe, Country Manager for SriLankan Airlines, Fawzan Fareid, former Western Provincial Council Member, Nauzer Fowzie and the Maldivian sponsor of the company, Yameen Adam, Managing Director of Donad Investments.

Delivering his brief welcome address, the Managing Director of the Traveller Global, Rizmi Reyal stated that the company has the distinction of being a high performing Preferred Sales Agent (PSA) for several leading international and regional airlines, including SriLankan.

The occasion was graced by leading Maldivian airline representatives and Travel agents. It is expected that many Maldivian and foreign nationals would be encouraged to travel to Sri Lanka with the easing of travel restrictions and the superior service and facilities provided by the Traveller Global. (Colombo Gazette)