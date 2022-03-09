Jonny Bairstow’s brilliant century rescues England against West Indies

Jonny Bairstow’s sensational hundred rescued England after their new era began with a familiar batting collapse on day one of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua.

Bairstow came in at 48-4 and hit 109 not out, his second ton in as many Tests, to steer England to 268-6 at the close. He put on 67 with Ben Stokes and 99 with Ben Foakes, who made a composed 42 on his recall to the team.

In their first Test since their humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat, England lost four wickets in the first session, including captain Joe Root – bowled by Kemar Roach for 13.

Alex Lees made just four on debut while Zak Crawley nicked behind for eight to follow his fellow opener in departing inside four overs.

But Bairstow showed great application before becoming increasingly aggressive as West Indies lost their discipline and tired late in the day.

He shared an unbeaten stand of 54 with Chris Woakes to reach the close unbeaten, Woakes ending 24 not out.

On a slow pitch Bairstow’s knock put his side in a decent position, one that looked out of reach earlier in the day, as they look to move on from their Ashes fallout and a run of one win in 14 Tests.

All of the talk in the lead-up to this three-Test series has been of England’s “red-ball reset”.

Former head coach Chris Silverwood departed last month and record-breaking bowling pair James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been left out. But when the top order wilted once again, England were in a situation that became all-too-common during the Ashes.

They made six changes from the final Ashes Test defeat in Hobart but it was Bairstow, a 32-year-old playing his 81st Test, who stood-up when his side looked like plunging further.

After being recalled for the third Test in Australia, Bairstow hit the only England century of the series a match later in Sydney before missing the final Test through injury. This century was every bit as impressive as that courageous knock in the drawn Test at the SCG.

The only scare came on 59 when he was given out caught behind off left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, but an immediate review saw him reprieved, having clearly missed it.

He took 128 balls to reach 50 but only another 62 to go to his eighth Test hundred, attacking the increasing amount of width on offer.

After Stokes was bowled by 20-year-old seamer Jayden Seales for a scratchy 36, it was the partnership between Bairstow and Foakes that swung the day in England’s favour.

Wicketkeeper Foakes looked impressively assured until getting a delivery from Jason Holder that kept a little low and trapped him lbw.

The day will be remembered for Bairstow’s knock – an innings that could prove crucial in halting the downward spiral of this England side. (Courtesy BBC)